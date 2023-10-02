Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart, Lucas Bouchard?

Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart and his role of Lucas Bouchard at the end of season 10? Should you be worried?

We will be honest here when we say this: We’re honestly not sure what to think at the moment. The way that the story is going for the season right now, it feels like you could easily argue that this is going to be happening. Lucas is set to potentially run for Governor and if he wins, that means that he’d be leaving Hope Valley. He can’t exactly stay there and then also do his job! It feels pretty important that he wins it too since otherwise, the town could cease to exist in some sort of form. It really seems like him getting that title is a double-edged sword, and we have to be prepared for that.

Now, we should note that no one has confirmed that McNally is leaving at the end of the season, but we are certainly concerned at this point with the way this story is going. While it’s possible Elizabeth could join him in departing the town, it’s just hard to imagine it. If this were to happen, When Calls the Heart would be a totally different show! You’d be losing a ton of the supporting cast.

The easier story to predict, at least at the moment, is that the Elizabeth – Lucas wedding gets delayed or does not happen. Then, Lucas leaves town and Elizabeth has to evaluate what she really wants out of her future. The show may still be setting up something for her and Nathan later on, but we don’t want to guarantee anything on that as of yet.

When could we learn the truth?

Honestly, it won’t happen until at least the finale — and it could be even longer, depending on how long the writers want to tell this story. We just know this: McNally is incredible as Lucas, and we’d love to see him stay as long as possible.

Related – Check out some additional insight now on When Calls the Heart, including more episode 11 details

Do you think that Chris McNally could be leaving When Calls the Heart at the end of this season?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







