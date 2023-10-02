Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been waiting for a long time to see all-new episodes of the crime drama.

We know that most times during the fall, we would be at a point right now where we are seeing new installments on the air. Yet, that is not happening this fall. There is no new episode on the air tonight and beyond just that, there will not be ones until at least late January or February. Some of this will depend on when the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, and the rest will revolve around when the writers for NCIS are able to get some scripts underway.

Is that going to happen soon? Well, the WGA strike is now done and with that, we are quite pleased about the fact that the writers are going to be able to get back to work under a fair deal. For most of the next few weeks, we imagine some progress is going to happen when it comes to charting out the future.

At this point, it also certainly seems as though the creative team is going to have a couple of key goals that they will try to achieve.

1. Resolve the cliffhanger from last season – This has to be top priority since there is so much hanging in the balance here for one Nick Torres. How can you go in any other direction at this point? Wilmer Valderrama’s character could be arrested for murder; or, he could realize that revenge is not the right way to go about his business.

2. Pay tribute to David McCallum – There is a chance that the premiere will feature a title card for the actor well-known for playing Ducky; at some point later on, we anticipate that a full-on tribute will happen. While it may not happen right away (though it still could), we anticipate them not waiting too long to make it happen.

