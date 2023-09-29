NCIS season 21: When will the writers’ room open after strike?

For everyone out there eager to see NCIS season 21 on CBS down the road, let’s just say we’ve moved a step in the right direction!

Over the past several months, the top priority for all of the show’s writers has been the same as many others across the industry: Getting a fair deal that ensures the long-term future of the WGA. That has happened and with that, work can now be done on scripts for the next batch of episodes. More than likely, we are going to see a season 21 order that is somewhere within the 10-13 range and according to Deadline, the entire NCIS writing team will be back at it early next week.

So what will this mean for the show’s cast? Well, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and there is no clear end to that, at least for the time being. The next priority is clearly going to be to get to the other side of this with a fair deal for the actors and over the next few weeks, we could start to see even more when it comes to progress. We’d love nothing more, after all, than to see everyone back at work in November filming new episodes, and that could lead to a premiere in February — or at least somewhere around that time.

As for what the top priority is going to be here when it comes to stories in season 21, Nick Torres’ fate has to be addressed first and foremost. Remember that at the end of the season 20 finale his fate was very much left up in the air, and that is something that the entire creative team has to figure out. Did he really kill someone responsible for hurting his family in some way? There is no denying that it is a compelling cliffhanger…

When will we get new teases?

More than likely, those are going to come when we get around to the start of production. The writers are not ones to give a lot of stuff away early!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

