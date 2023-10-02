The Morning Show season 3 episode 5: ‘Love Island’ watch time

In just over 24 hours, we are going to have a chance to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 5 arrive over Apple TV+. So, what more can we say about it right now?

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, the title for this installment is “Love Island.” As for what in the world that means, it is probably not tied to the hit reality show. Instead, it may be a metaphor-of-sorts to properly explain some of the isolation these characters feel. Or, to be specific, what they may have felt during lockdown — based on the info that is already out there for this episode, a lot of indicators suggest that it is going to be set during the events of the global health crisis. This is something that was leapt past following the season 2 finale, save for the early goings.

So how much time is the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series going to have to explore a lot of this? Well, here is some of what we can say. Per the official Apple TV+ site for the series, we are getting a story that is about 53 minutes — roughly the same length as many other episodes this season. The show is still showing restraint to a certain extent compared to the averages we saw through last season, and that could work in its favor when it comes to building up momentum and keeping the story tight and unpredictable.

While it remains to be seen just how much we’re going to see episode 5 push the story forward, we can at least say this: It is going to be giving you a lot more much-needed context. For those of you wondering how some of these characters got where they did at the start of the season, we tend to think we’re about to find out! Let’s just hope that the actual story lives up to some of the hype that we have created for it in our head.

