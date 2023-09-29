The Morning Show season 3 episode 5: A Paul Marks origin story?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 5 over on Apple TV+, is this where we’re going to learn more about Paul Marks? Or, at the very least, a little more of his history with Cory?

Based on a little bit of what we’ve learned about this episode already (at least through the official synopsis), it appears as though a huge part of this story is going to be seeing what happens while some of the characters were in lockdown. There was a pretty big time jump at the end of season 2 and because of that, there were a handful of events the show leaped clean over. This could be a chance in order to dive a little bit deeper into some of this stuff.

Now, some of that may include Cory and Jon Hamm’s character speaking together while on the beach, at least per some images that are out there. Our hope is that within this episode, we are going to have a great opportunity to see some of what that looks like for the two characters and beyond just that, explore a little bit more of what their dynamic could also be like in the future.

After all, remember that Paul could be back in play with UBA but ironically, it is really not because of anything in particular that Cory did. Instead, you have to credit a little bit more what is going on with Alex, who really was the person who landed the plane more so than anyone else.

If there is one thing that we know with some confidence here…

There are probably going to be a few more twists and turns coming! If you love this show, the biggest advice that we can offer is to be prepared for that.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news right now when it comes to The Morning Show, including a few other details

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 3 episode 5 on Apple TV+?

Share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







