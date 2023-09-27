The Morning Show season 3 episode 5: A look at ‘Love Island’

Next week on The Morning Show season 3 episode 5, you obviously are going to see an installment that is pretty darn important.

After all, based on what few things that we know about this story at present, it seems like a good chunk of it is going to be set within the past. The title here is “Love Island,” which is of course a reference to the famed reality show but also a metaphor perhaps to how many people feel like they are in their own little worlds. Back in the season 2 finale, we saw the origin story of the global health crisis. Based on The Morning Show season 3 episode 5 synopsis below, it does feel like we are going to flash back to some of the time that happened following that:

Unexpected connections emerge while the world is in lockdown.

What will some of these look like? Obviously, that is the part of this that remains to be seen, but of course we are very much curious to find out more! Remember that there is a lot still to come this season, and we do tend to think that one of the purposes for this story is to set the stage for everything that we see in the second half.

In the long-term, we should make it pretty darn clear that we don’t have that much to worry about here. The Morning Show has already been renewed for a season 4 and while it’s not clear whether or not the producers knew they were getting that in advance, they had to feel pretty confident, right? We do tend to think that they had a little bit of the luxury of planning ahead here.

