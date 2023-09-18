The Morning Show season 3 finale date: When will it air?

What is there to look forward to when it comes to The Morning Show season 3 the rest of the day? We tend to think a lot. We’ve already had a chance to see the beginnings of this story, which seems to be a lot about control, the digital age, money, and of course a number of current events.

Now, we know that there is a lot of story still to come … but when will it all be over? Well, according to a report from The Wrap, the plan is for The Morning Show season 3 finale to come on the air on Wednesday, November 5 — or, technically the night before if you are super-quick to watching them. We are FAR too early in the process to say too much more here, but it does feel pretty darn fair to say that there is going to be a lot of great stuff coming over the next few weeks. Think in terms of opportunities to learn more about Paul Marks’ plan, Bradley’s personal life, and also whether or not UBA will factor in Alex Levy into more of their decisions.

Are things going to get incredibly messy? That feels like 100% a given, mostly because they already are! Just think about some of the stuff that we’ve learned at this point, including the fact that Stella has some sort of past connection with Paul that we haven’t learned about yet.

Also, go ahead and remember here that Bradley and Cory are holding onto some huge secret of their own, and there is probably going to be more that we find out about that over the weeks ahead. You didn’t think the show would tell you everything when it comes to that at once, did you? They want to hold some cards close.

