The Morning Show season 3 episode 3: What is Stella’s secret?

As we work in order to prepare for The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 over on Apple TV+, it feels clear that Stella has a major role. How can she not, all things considered? The character not only continues to oversee TMS, but she has some sort of history with Paul Marks that no one else knows about.

Let’s just put it this way — if your jaw was on the ground after seeing that photo of the two characters, you are far from alone! She is deliberately keeping something from her colleagues, but what is it? She has to figure this out and soon, especially since Jon Hamm’s character coming back may not originally have been a part of her plan.

To get a slightly better sense of this, see what executive producer Mimi Leder had to say to TV Guide:

“Stella’s got power now, she can make decisions without going through Cory … She has come into her own. But then we find out she has a secret. In walks this tech genius billionaire to save the day and she has to face something from her past that she doesn’t want to. She is faced with a big decision — can she trust herself to do the right thing?”

We suppose a big part of this situation with Marks and Stella has to do with what the nature of their relationship was, and how that defines the two of them as people. We know that UBA may be in a somewhat precarious position as of right now, especially when you consider both the hack and also the potential reason for it. Is this something that was Marks’ own doing, and is it some sort of vengeance for what happened after the rocket launch? For now, these are the questions that you have to sit back and wonder; it doesn’t feel like there is all that much of an alternative option.

