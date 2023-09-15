The Morning Show season 3 episode 3: Run time for ‘White Noise’

While we approach The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 airing on Apple TV+ this coming week, what are we looking at for run time?

The reason why this matters to us personally is that so far, we have seen somewhat of a trend when it comes to the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series through the first few episodes. It seems, at least to some extent, like everyone involved here is taking a less-is-more approach to things. There were a lot of hour-long installments in season 2 and at this point, no episode in season 3 has made it there. Per the streaming service, next week’s installment “White Noise” is going to go for 53 minutes, give or take.

Is it better that some episodes are slightly shorter? It does depend on the content, as you don’t want things to be overly stuffed and in all honestly, we did get that a little bit with some other shows earlier this year like Ted Lasso.

As for what sort of story we are anticipating moving into this particular episode coming up, we don’t think that this is a really hard thing to explain. After all, shouldn’t it be a pretty deep dive into whether or not Paul Marks is responsible for the hack? Also, if he is, what does that mean for the future of UBA? On the surface, it does feel like there are some serious complications when it comes to him purchasing the company, but they also have to prove him responsible and that is a really big challenge in its own right.

Also, at the same time it feels like something could be brewing here between Alex and Paul. Of course, we don’t want to think that there is any clear assumption that needs to be made about them entering some full-fledged relationship.

