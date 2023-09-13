The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 air date: What’s next?

Following the two-part premiere tonight on Apple TV+, do you want to get The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 air date, or learn more about what is next?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that in general, the streaming service is operating with the same sort of plan that they usually do in situations like this. You have two episodes this week and from there, you’re going to have an installment a week the rest of the way. The idea here is to get you hooked early on, which we don’t really think is that big of a problem when you’re talking about a show with this sort of cast.

Now, we can at least explain further what’s ahead for Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the cast? Then go ahead and check out the full The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 (“White Noise”) synopsis below:

When a contract negotiation becomes public, the old and new guards clash. Chris takes center stage.

Ultimately, we can see easily why a contract negotiation would be an issue both publicly and also privately. Alex obviously has a lot of power at this point and, truthfully, Cory does need her. How much that ends up being remains to be seen, especially if the public starts to question whether or not she is asking for too much money. The truth is, however, exactly how Alex framed it in this episode — she has brought billions of revenue to UBA. In that sense, she has earned a seat at the table even more than some of the executives who are already in power. Hey, remember that Cory has not exactly been in power for all that long…

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

