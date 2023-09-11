The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Jennifer Aniston looks ahead

With The Morning Show season 3 coming up so soon, doesn’t it feel like high time to hear from Jennifer Aniston?

First things first, it is fair to say that the arc for the character this season is going to be very-much different from anything that we’ve seen from her in the past. We have seen her deal with the global health crisis and find herself in hot water (and in the headlines). She also was still in the midst of the Mitch Kessler fallout leading up to his death last season. So where are things going to be for her now?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a slightly better sense of this as Aniston (in an interview done before the SAG-AFTRA strike) describes how Alex is looking to take some power back this season. She realizes that TMS needs her, and so does much of UBA. Given that morning news is more and more of a dying breed, one of the things that you do need to remember here is that familiar faces matter — Alex has gone through a lot, but so have a lot of viewers. There is value in that.

Is there also room for a little bit of romance here, as well? It certainly feels that way! All signs right now point to Jon Hamm’s character of Paul Marks being a love interest in some shape or form. We’re not saying that the two characters are about to walk down the aisle together, but it does certainly feel like there are some stories to be told with the two moving forward. Be prepared for that and a whole lot more, given that season 3 is going to be stuffed full of both drama as well as some extremely timely content.

What did you most want to see moving into Alex’s story on The Morning Show season 3?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

