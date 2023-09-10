The Morning Show season 3: Reese Witherspoon on Bradley story

With the premiere of The Morning Show season 3 just a handful of days away, isn’t it the right time to hear from Reese Witherspoon? The actress and executive producer likely has a lot of great story ahead as Bradley Jackson, who has evolved tremendously since joining UBA in such a surprising fashion.

Could some of the best still be to come for her, in spite of all of that? It certainly feels like, if nothing else, there is a chance of this.

In a video over on Twitter (recorded prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike), you can see Witherspoon say that this upcoming season of the Apple TV+ hit may be the most dramatic one yet. We know that she is going to go through plenty of highs and lows, but what intrigues us the most personally is the idea that she has some sort of dark secret from her past that could be coming out. What could that mean, and how could that shape her future? If this is some sort of super-dramatic secret, it is a little bit surprising just because this character has been somewhat of an open book from the start.

With that being said, of course, you could argue that her being such an open book only makes this secret all the more exciting — it certainly makes us wonder even more what it could be!

We are also expecting that The Morning Show season 3 is going to be one of the most dramatic just when it comes to Bradley’s personal life. It has already been pretty well-established at this point how Cory feels about her and beyond just that, we also know that Julianna Margulies is going to be back as Laura. How could that impact her overall story arc? That remains to be seen.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

