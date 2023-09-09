The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: A Julianna Margulies tease

We know that there is so much to be excited about entering The Morning Show season 3 on Apple TV+ — including more of Laura! Julianna Margulies will be back as the character, who had a pretty important story arc (especially with Bradley) over the course of season 2.

So where are things going to go from here? We know that in the larger picture of things, the characters at UBA this season will be dealing with a hacking scandal and a variety of hot-button subjects. With that being said, what’s coming for all of them individually? That is where things may start to get at least a little bit more complicated.

Speaking in a new post on Twitter, Margulies notes that moving forward, a lot of characters are going to be facing some “hard truths,” presumably about both themselves and others. She also seems to suggest that The Morning Show comes more into its own this season, which we tend to think is another reference that this is a show that knows exactly what it is. We tend to think that a lot of personal and professional relationships will be tested as the entire UBA power structure starts to get in further jeopardy.

In general, one of the things about Margulies is that we know she can tackle whatever story the writers throw at her. She can be intense, caring, empathetic, and romantic. Also, it is pretty awesome that she is a part of another enormous hit after being a part of ER and The Good Wife for so many years.

While we can’t say whether or not Laura the character will be in every episode, clearly she has a huge role to play.

