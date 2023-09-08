The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: More on Jon Hamm role!

Without a doubt, there is a lot to look forward to on The Morning Show season 3, and this includes getting Jon Hamm on board! This show has always managed to have exceptional casts, and that is still the case now with the Mad Men alum playing Paul Marks.

So who is this guy? Well, we know that he is an extremely wealthy man who can carry with him a lot of power and based on what we are hearing right now, he will have a seismic impact on the world of UBA almost immediately.

Want a few more specifics? Well, speaking to TV Insider, here is just a little bit of what executive producer and director Mimi Leder had to say about what Paul brings to the table:

“He’s a tech billionaire who comes into the story and changes UBA forever … It gets really complicated, and he’s an accelerant and pushes everybody toward their truth.”

We know that The Morning Show loves to make their stories somewhat relevant to the real world, and we do think that this is going to be the case here with Paul, as well. He may represent this sort of new-age titan, someone who thinks that they can come in and command the world just because they have money. However, they learn soon after that wealth does not equal know-how a lot of the time, and that could reverberate through a good bit of what we see here.

If nothing else, who doesn’t want to see Hamm alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston? We are certainly confident in his ability to mix things up and bring new dynamics into the story.

