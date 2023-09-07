The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Billy Crudup on Cory story

Want to know what’s coming for Billy Crudup as Cory moving into The Morning Show season 3? Well, why not do our part to help with that now?

First and foremost, we should note that we’re going to have a chance to see a considerable amount of drama for the character as we look towards the big premiere next week, not that this should shock anyone. He’s got so much more power these days at UBA, and that means having to navigate all of the problems that come along with it.

Going into this season, there’s a chance that Cory thinks he is on the other side of a lot of the chaos. Just think about it for a moment here — there’s a considerable time jump between seasons, so Mitch Kessler should (hopefully) be a thing of the past. The same goes for navigating the global health crisis. So why is Crudup saying in a new video (watch here) that his character will be tested like never before?

Well, there is a good chance that this is tied to one of the stories that has been teased for the upcoming season, where we are going to see potentially a hack of UBA’s systems to the point that the entire network could come under siege. What the long-term ramifications of this are remains to be seen, but we are bracing ourselves already for some of the most chaotic and exciting stuff that we’ve had to see within the world of The Morning Show yet. It could certainly be a change-of-pace from what we’ve had for the first two seasons.

In the end, let’s just hope for both big swings and even bigger surprises once we get a chance to dive head-first into these episodes.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

