The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: A look at Yanko’s story

The folks at Apple TV+ continue to slowly give us some teases about The Morning Show season 3 leading up to its premiere next week. What do we have today? Well, think in terms of some more info about Yanko courtesy of Nestor Carbonell himself.

Last season, let’s just say that we saw him land in some hot water on multiple occasions — and, in general, he’s been at the center of a handful of stories since the very start. This is someone who has long had that reputation of “America’s weatherman” but is there anything more to him? Can he shake some of that, or some of the complicated and toxic history of UBA? He also still has his own misgivings that he has to bounce back from.

In a new video on Twitter (recording prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike), you can hear Carbonell say that Yanko is “throwing caution to the wind” in season 3, and that seems to suggest that we will see a more unburdened and free version of the character than before. As for what that means, that remains to be seen.

What we hope that it means is that now that Cory and Bradley have had even more time to settle in to their positions, they are each able to present a little bit more of a different look at the typical morning-news show. If TMS as a whole evolves, doesn’t that allow for opportunities for people like Yanko also? That has to at least be the hope, especially if the desire here is to keep mixing things up and also feeling a little bit more like yourself on-screen.

Luckily, we will learn more soon, as the new season will surface Tuesday night on Apple TV+.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

