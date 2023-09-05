The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: A new Chip tease?

Do you want to know more about The Morning Show season 3 and what could be coming — especially for Chip? Well, if you find yourself curious, let’s just say that we are more than happy to help thanks to the folks over at Apple TV+.

If you head over to the series’ official Twitter, you can see a new clip where Mark Duplass claims that there is some fun stuff coming for his producer character — which means that it may not be dark and super-intense all of the time. Isn’t that nice? It also seems like this means some new things to dive into with Chip and Alex.

In general, one of the things that we are the most excited about entering this season is really getting out of the shadow of Mitch, who haunted most of the first two seasons even when the character was not even on-screen. This is a new era for The Morning Show and also for each individual character as they work to shape more of their own legacy. Sure, Mitch Kessler is a part of Alex Levy’s past, but he doesn’t have to be there forever. Alex and Bradley will hopefully be going full-steam-ahead at the new version of TMS, and we are excited to see what that looks like.

Of course, we are also well-aware of the fact that it won’t be all smooth sailing much of the time, and there are going to be a number of major hurdles that they have to overcome. What’s one of the major ones? Well, it is as simple and as complicated as there being some sort of major securing breach at UBA. Is the entire company being taken down by a hack … and what could that mean?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chip’s story on The Morning Show season 3?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

