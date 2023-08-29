The Morning Show season 3: How big a time jump?

When The Morning Show season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ in just a couple of weeks, there are so many subjects to discuss! What’s one of the big ones? Well, that’s really as simple as just wondering whether or not we are going to be getting some sort of major time jump.

Think about it like this for a moment. We don’t get a sense that Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, or any other producers are going to be spending a lot of time covering the global health crisis. It was a big part of the second season and based on all the footage we’ve seen so far, the cast is clearly on the other side of it. We certainly think that the idea is that they are living in a world where the virus happened, but they are trying to figure out how to move on past it.

To be specific, one of the ways in which we could be seeing this is with the state of UBA as a company in general. Remember for a moment that they launched the UBA+ service right around the time that the health crisis started, and that may have fallen apart. There are a lot of financial hits that they have incurred, and that leads to some huge questions about how they can find some ways to make profits.

Are there going to be some other major events that are touched on in season 3? We tend to think so, but we don’t get a great sense that they will be as apparent on the onset as they were in season 1 and season 2.

One thing we do at least appreciate with a time jump here is quite simple: The opportunity that it provides for all of us to move past Mitch Kessler and then onto some other subjects. Alex Levy deserves a chance to move past this and define a new future for herself. Meanwhile, we all just honestly deserve an opportunity to see characters talk about some other things.

