The Morning Show season 3: Who is Paul Marks? A game-changer

As we get prepared to see The Morning Show season 3 in a little bit more than two weeks, why not discuss Paul Marks for a moment. Who is he? What will he bring to the table from here?

Well, first and foremost, we should remind you that Marks is the new character played by Jon Hamm on this coming season, and he is going to waste almost no time before starting to make some moves. This is a guy who is showing up at a time UBA may desperately need him, as they are going through a bit of a financial crisis. That is at least according to Cory, and some of the remarks that he makes within the recently-unveiled season 3 trailer.

So why is UBA struggling? There are two different ways in which we are thinking about it. For starters fewer and fewer people are watching network news in general. This is a topic that was raised back during the second season, mostly in that almost everything was breaking on social media before it did anywhere else.

Also, remember the attempt at UBA+? This was something that Cory was trying to get off the ground, but we also think this was all put together at the worst time imaginable. Just remember for a moment here that with the global health crisis and everything else happening at the time it was launching, there was no real platform or way to get people watching. Paul has deep pockets, and he may be able to save at least some of Cory’s operation. The big question, at least for the time being, is just what is going to be needed in order to keep things afloat. Could it lead to a change in control?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

