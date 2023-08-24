The Morning Show season 3 trailer: A cyber attack and other chaos

As we prepare for the launch of The Morning Show season 3 over on Apple TV+ next month, there is so much more to discuss! After all, the streaming service has unveiled a new trailer for what lies ahead that showcases that UBA is going to face a crisis like no other, while at the same time Alex is trying to make some moves in order to rise to the top.

First and foremost, let’s make note that the network is going to fall victim to a massive cyber attack, but from who? On the outside looking in, the biggest theory we have is that someone just doesn’t like the network’s reporting and with that, they are doing whatever they can in order to sabotage their future. Will that really work? Well, not specifically. We tend to think that they’ll get past this, but there are some other ramifications that could become clear over time.

One other thing that we are pretty darn excited to see at this point is just how Jon Hamm works his way into the ensemble. We know that the Mad Men alum is playing the part of an extremely successful man who may present a different pathway to Alex’s future. She is frustrated with UBA and wants a larger stake in the network’s future, but are they really going to find a way to make that happen?

Well, let’s go ahead and say this: Things are going to get crazy. We know that Bradley and Alex have been tested before, but that is going to happen here all over again. How will they navigate the newest obstacles put in front of them?

