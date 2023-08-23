The Morning Show season 3: Jennifer Aniston on creative control

As we get closer to The Morning Show season 3 premiering on Apple TV+, we do think that we will have opportunities to see the occasional interview with the cast. Will they be fewer than in the past? Definitely, and largely due to the fact that all press had to be done prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

With this being said, though, we do think that it’s nice there are at least some notable quotes that are out there as well as ones that will continue to come out — and those include Jennifer Aniston talking about the story.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Aniston spoke up about how she and Reese Witherspoon find value in shaping the stories of Alex and Bradley — while they may not be the day-to-day showrunner of the hit drama, they do have some say in what happens. This allows them to be able to celebrate a sort of content that they really would not have in their careers otherwise:

“The material that I was interested in or she was interested in wasn’t really being made. And if it was, we weren’t the actresses getting the opportunities … So we were given the wonderful option of being able to create our own material.”

Moving into season 3, we imagine that the relationship between the main characters will remain complicated. They have gone through a lot already in between the Mitch scandal and the global health crisis, and moving forward we tend to think that there are more topical angles the show will explore. With that being said, though, we also tend to think that the relationships between all the characters at UBA are going to continue to take center stage. Sure, this can be a show about the issues, but in the end, it is more of a story about people.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

