The Morning Show season 3 trailer: Ready for Jon Hamm?

As many of you out there may know at the moment, The Morning Show season 3 is going to be premiering on Apple TV+ come September 13. Want to learn a little more about it now? Let’s just say that a new teaser makes it clear that the highs and lows of UBA are going to continue, and there are some new faces joining the world at the same time. We’re always down for that, especially when one of the new faces is played by Jon Hamm!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new-look trailer that gives us a good sense of the Mad Men alum as Paul Marks, an extremely wealthy businessman who comes bearing some sort of “lifeline” as to whatever the future holds. Meanwhile, Bradley and Alex have to each prepare for some changes of their own. We’re sure that there is at least some sort of time jump between season 2 and season 3, especially when you consider the fact that the global health crisis is probably not going to be anywhere near as major a part of the story this go-around.

Still, we do tend to think that the writers are going to make the new batch of episodes 100% topical in their own way, as that has been a huge priority of the producers from the very beginning. The Morning Show does have a new showrunner this time around and with that, of course, will probably come some other changes. Nonetheless, we don’t think that there is going to be some sort of radical effort here to create a completely different version of the show than what we’ve seen before.

In other words, we are 100% expecting a lot of drama, character development, and even a couple of laughs. It’s hard not to get that with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the cast.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

