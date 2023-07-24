The Morning Show season 3 premiere: The major challenge ahead

We know that The Morning Show season 3 is going to be premiering on Apple TV+ on September 13 and with that, shouldn’t we see a trailer soon? We hope so.

As a matter of fact, we’re willing to go so far as to say right now that the streaming service needs as much content out there as possible for the show. It is one of their most successful series and yet, it is also facing a pretty significant promotional challenge.

Let’s just put it this way for a moment — Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are two of the most famous actresses in the entire world. However, neither one of them is going to be available to promote the show. Why? Well, the SAG-AFTRA strike is ongoing, and so long as that is the case, actors are unable to actively promote some of their projects. This means no TV appearances or interviews — unless some are previously recorded. (Would Apple TV+ have really gotten these two out for a press tour more than two months in advance?)

We wonder if the lack of a proper promo tour for The Morning Show could make the streamer unsure if they want to still air it at this date, but we feel like there’s a good chance that they will. There is still a chance that the strike is over by mid-September, though nothing is guaranteed. Personally, we do think the SAG-AFTRA strike will probably end before the one with the writers does, mostly because this is what we have historically seen over the years.

For the time being…

Our advice is pretty simple: Market the show yourself if you enjoy it, and hope that Apple TV+ has some good plans of their sleeve. This is a really entertaining show, and we hope that the third chapter of the story will prove to be the best one yet.

