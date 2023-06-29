The Morning Show season 3 premiere date, schedule revealed

We’ve waited for a long time now to get some more details on The Morning Show season 3 plus a premiere date. With that in mind, we are pretty darn stoked by what is out there today!

So what can we go ahead and tell you? It goes a little bit like this. First and foremost, the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston drama is officially set to come back on Wednesday, September 13 with the first two episodes. From there, the rest of the season will play out weekly until the finale airs in November. This schedule is relatively similar to what we’ve seen in the past from Apple TV+, though they have started to modify things ever so slightly with programming on Wednesdays.

If you want to get a little bit more about the actual story coming up, we suggest that you also check out the full logline:

This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is lead by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

Clearly, you’ve got a great roster for the show moving forward that is absolutely impressive, and we tend to think that this season will once again merge big character moments and current events. We’ve seen that through the first two seasons and this time around, it could be all about the emergence of big tech and also the formation of mega-corporations. What would a purchase of UBA do to some of the directives behind the scenes? This is definitely stuff you have to worry about right now.

