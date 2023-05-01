The Morning Show renewed for season 4! Will the cast return?

For everyone out there who was worried that The Morning Show would be shutting down after season 3, go ahead and think again.

According to a report from Deadline, the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series at Apple TV+ has been officially ordered for another batch of episodes. Isn’t that exciting? We tend to think so! Given that Witherspoon and Aniston’s contracts expired following the third season, we were slightly concerned that this was going to be the end of the road.

So are the two actresses 100% coming back. Nothing is confirmed at present, but the streaming service is in conversations with the duo, who are also executive producers on the show. The biggest priority is working out the schedule, as they have other projects. There is also an option in here for a potential season 5.

No matter how the third season is going to be wrapped up, we tend to think that there could be plenty more stories out there for both Bradley and Alex. After all, there are some things well worth considering — there are topical elements to this show, and we tend to think that some of those will continue to be featured in the upcoming episodes, as well. These characters are also developing and changing over time. Isn’t going on this journey a big part of the fun? We tend to think so.

When we want to see the third season

Odds are, we’re going to be seeing the cast back either this summer or early fall. This is one of the biggest shows that Apple TV+ so with that in mind, we do tend to think that we are going to see them put a lot into promoting it. After all, isn’t that more important with the possible end of Ted Lasso in mind? We tend to think so.

What do you think about The Morning Show being renewed for a season 4 over at Apple TV+?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

