The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Why nothing yet?

If you are like us, then you were probably hoping that there would be something more announced on The Morning Show season 3 over the past week. After all, wasn’t there a good case to share something? Given that we had the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso, this was a great opportunity for the folks at Apple TV+ to share something.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and with that, we’re all still waiting … but for how much longer? Why hasn’t the streaming service shared anything yet?

At the end of the day, we don’t think the powers-that-be wanted to prioritize getting news out there super-soon over making sure that they got more news out there at the time that was right for them. We’re still, more than likely, over two months away from the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series coming back! Also, we have learned already from what they did with the aforementioned Ted Lasso that they are actually okay sharing a premiere date only a few weeks before a show actually comes back.

Our feeling, for now, remains the same as it’s been — it makes the most sense for The Morning Show season 3 to come on the air in June. That’s when it would have a big platform for itself, people would still be subscribed to Apple TV+, and it would also carry over well into Severance a little later in the year — provided that it comes out in the fall like we are hoping for it to. The only question is whether or not the show would be ready at that point, and we would say that this is the only real mystery remaining at this given point in time.

For now, let’s just hope that the stories of Bradley and Alex remain compelling, and that the new season brings us down some new roads where the women are challenged in new and exciting ways.

When do you think we are actually going to see The Morning Show season 3 premiere on Apple TV+?

Go ahead and share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

