X-Men ’97 season 2 premiere date: Expect a long wait

Following the season 1 finale on Disney+ a few days ago, it makes sense to want X-Men ’97 season 2 to arrive as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, let’s just say that this isn’t going to happen. Why’s that reason for that? Even though some of the story is set, quality animation takes a long time and we’ve seen that time and time again. Sure, if this was a low-budget show, maybe it could come back sooner — but this isn’t some low-budget show. Disney wants to make this nostalgic, but also still current and breathtaking at the same time. After all, you can view this show as a prelude to whatever else they want to do with X-Men within the proper MCU.

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, executive producer Brad Winderbaum had the following to say about where things stand right now:

“It’s still an animatic phase … Animation takes so long to make as I’m sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible Season 2. They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest.”

Nobody is anywhere close to giving us an actual premiere date as of yet, but our feeling is that we’re looking at a season that is well over a year away at this point. Is anyone going to really mind, though? It really just comes down to quality and if the second season is remotely close to what we saw the first go-around, we tend to think that there are going to be a lot of incredibly happy people down the road. This was a show that worked hard to provide compelling and even topical stories — we were surprised at times with how fast-paced the story was, as they managed to really do a lot in a short period of time.

While we wait, are we going to get more news on the next phase for X-Men in live-action form? Well, that may come after the Deadpool / Wolverine movie.

What do you most want to see moving into X-Men ’97 season 2 at Disney+?

