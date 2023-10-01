Magnum PI season 6 revival: Why a chance still remains

Is there still hope that we are going to get a Magnum PI season 6, whether it be at NBC or some other network or streaming service?

At this point, we don’t think we have to tell you that the demand is very much there. We are a few days away from the return of season 5 and we imagine that a ton of attention will be paid to the return of Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and the rest of the cast.

So why is there so much enthusiasm out there, even if the reports are that the network has already canceled the show? We tend to think there are a few simple reasons.

1. The ratings for season 5A were not bad – While they may have been down versus season 4 on CBS, the show aired on a historically bad timeslot for NBC and had very little to speak of most of the time. These are still numbers that other networks would be thrilled to have!

2. The campaigns are still going strong – Even if it has been months since the final-season news was first announced, the billboards and trending topics are still coming. Enthusiasm has not slowed.

3. A better way to stream past episodes – With seasons 1-4 now on Freevee (to go along with season 5 on Peacock), we are at least happy that there are even more opportunities than ever to watch the show — this wasn’t here when the first half of the season was airing.

4. There is clearly more story to tell – Everyone involved in the show seems to be interested in making more of it so as long as that is the case, there is plenty of reason to keep fighting. Even if the end of season 5 does give us some closure when it comes to the story, there are still reasons to keep fighting.

Rest assured, we’re going to be more teases coming ahead of the first episode back on Wednesday. Be prepared to see some humor, action, and of course the great performances you’ve come to expect.

How hopeful are you right now when it comes to a Magnum PI season 6 at NBC?

