Young Sheldon season 7: Endgame discussions ahead?

Over the coming weeks, a number of shows are set to open their writers’ rooms — and this does including Young Sheldon over at CBS.

So when will this actually happen here? Well, according to a report from Deadline, the writers for the Big Bang Theory prequel are going to be back at it as early as this coming week. That would allow the creative team ample time to figure out something that is incredibly important for this show: Whether or not the end is near.

For this show perhaps more than any other, this situation is pretty complicated. Let’s just put it like this. You have a cast that is getting older, and there is also a pretty limited timeline in which this show works — unless you want to have a lot of story with Sheldon away from his family, or following the death of his father. The creative team has to find a way to make things work but if there is no season 8, they are dealing with fewer episodes than they probably thought that they were going to have once upon a time.

It is with all of this in mind that we almost wonder if this show in particular is going to come up with a pretty atypical situation here — doing a 24-episode season 7 that gets broken up into two halves. That way, you could film the entire season as one chunk and while the cast remains believable in their roles. Then, you could set up the final half of it to air in the fall of 2024, giving you time to set the stage for a fantastic series finale.

While this may all be speculation for now, we certainly think that it is fun to think about — and we’ll have more and more discussions like this over time.

Do you think that Young Sheldon season 7 is going to be the final one over at CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

