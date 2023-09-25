Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date: Hopes for the fall

What could we stand to learn about Young Sheldon season 7 over the course of this fall? Is there a lot to look forward to?

Of course, we do tend to think that there are a lot of individual stories to be excited about moving forward with the comedy, especially as we see Sheldon broaden his horizons more and more. Yet, there is also still that undercurrent of concern when you remember that technically, there is no official word that a season 8 is happening. This could be the final season, and there have been questions all around that since the end of the spring.

So what is the big question mark in everything, including a return date for season 7? Well, that all comes down to one pretty simple thing here in the WGA strike. This is already the thing that will limit the episode count moving forward to somewhere around 13, and that may cause Young Sheldon to need a season 8 to complete the story. It may also cause it to not be ready until around February. There are positive signs that the strike could be over soon but even still, almost nothing is confirmed on that front at the time of this writing.

(As a reminder, the strike started because of the writers not receiving fair compensation for their work — we 100% hope this changes, but there are no guarantees.)

The best thing you can hope for

At the moment, it’s not that complicated! Let’s all cross our fingers and hope for a great send-off to this show no matter when it happens. We know there’s a chance for some rather depressing stories still including what happens when it comes to George Sr., but there are also opportunities for meaningful stories and a few laughs elsewhere.

