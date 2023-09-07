Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date: Hopes for September

Now that we are fully in the month of September, what does that mean for a Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date? Will we be learning more in the near future?

We probably don’t need to tell you this, but it is an important reminder at present: Unfortunately, the Big Bang Theory prequel is not going to be coming back on the air anytime soon. As great as it would be to have it back, the reality here remains that we are many months away from that. There are no scripts and without them, filming cannot begin!

So what’s the reasoning behind the work stoppage? It has to do with the studios and streaming services not agreeing to a fair contract yet with the WGA or the actors of SAG-AFTRA. The writers’ strike has gone on since early May and the actors are closing in on two months next week. There is no immediate end for either one of these in sight, and it is starting to feel more and more like this could last several more weeks.

The consequences of all this to a show like Young Sheldon are pretty severe. The absolute earliest we think we could see the seventh season now is in late January / early February, and we could be looking at a 10-13 episode season at most. Because of that, it is hard to imagine that we’re going to get the full story we want over the course of season 7. There were rumors that this could be the final season, but is that going to be the case now?

Another possible complication of everything here is rather simple: We end up in a spot here where the young cast start to appear much older than their on-screen counterparts are supposed to be. It may not be a huge issue yet, but you have to think about. All of this is why we hope that everyone involved comes to their senses and gives the writers and actors what they deserve soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

