Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? With the writers’ strike over, the hope for new episodes is more or less here. Add to this the fact that this is the time of year when the late-night show typically comes back.

So is this where we get to the bad news? Well, let’s just say that for at least the near future, things are pretty darn complicated. There is no new episode of SNL on the air tonight, and we recognize already that there may not be one for at least another week or two, if not longer. While the writers’ room for a show like this can get going pretty fast, there is still a process of hiring new cast members and finalizing the returning cast. This takes a little time, even if we’re not talking months.

Then, there is also the question of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Technically, Saturday Night Live is governed by the Network Code, a separate agreement from what actors are striking for at the time of this writing. With that, everyone could come back to work in the near future … but that is not guaranteed, provided that some could opt to stay away from the show until the strike itself is over. This is a situation that we would consider to be “developing” for the time being, and we will have more updates as they come back. There is also the issue of hiring hosts, and we tend to think that in the immediate future, NBC and producers will probably prioritize non-actors such as athletes or musicians to kick things off.

For now, we tend to think that the earliest possible premiere dates for season 49 are October 14 and October 21, but we will wait and see if that is truly the case. We could also see a November start that gets us six or so episodes before Christmas.

No matter when it’s back, just know that we’re very-much excited to get back to the world of Studio 8H again.

Related – Get more news on Saturday Night Live and where things stand behind the scenes

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when the show returns to NBC?

Share in the comments now! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







