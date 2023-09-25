Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere date: More news on hosts

Due to the WGA strike reaching a tentative end on Sunday, there are more questions now about the future of Saturday Night Live. Season 49 will be coming and in theory, it could be coming back in a matter of weeks.

However, there is one other part of the equation that complicates things as of right now: The state of things amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Technically, there is nothing stopping the cast from coming back to work, given the SNL falls under the Network Code, and it falls under a separate contract than the one that actors are striking over. However, a report from Deadline notes that there may be some performers who may be hesitant to come back to work as of right now. It is a complicated situation and while there are hopes that the actors will have a new deal within a few weeks, nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment.

Meanwhile, the show will most likely look towards non-actors, such as musicians or athletes, to be hosts fairly early on its season. That will help them to avoid some potential roadblocks.

As for new cast members…

The site notes that Lorne Michaels has already looked at some possibilities for the new season, but nothing is finalized there as of yet.

Personally, we think the most sensible thing for the show would be to take a wait-and-see approach — gauge the sentiments of the cast and if needed, wait until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. This would enable you to come back in late October or early November, and then produce somewhere between six and seven episodes before the show goes away from Christmas break. This would allow SNL to give you something close to a full season, even if it is not the full thing we’ve seen in the past.

Related – Get some more news now on Saturday Night Live and the end of the WGA strike

When do you want to see Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







