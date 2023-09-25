Saturday Night Live season 49 could premiere soon — how soon?

For everyone out there eager to see Saturday Night Live season 49 on NBC, we do come bearing some very good news.

With the news coming out last night that the WGA and the AMPTP have a tentative deal to end the strike of the past 140+ days, we are inching closer to a possible return of the late-night sketch show in the near future. The last new episode aired all the way back in April, and the cast and writers have to be eager to come back.

So how is this show coming back amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike? Well, the simplest answer is that they fall under a separate agreement, just as a lot of late-night talk shows do. This allows them to do some more sketches soon with big-name hosts and other personalities you’ve come to know and love.

Also, remember this: Saturday Night Live is one of those shows that flies by the seat of their pants, and basically develops every sketch within seven days. The WGA deal is not official as of yet and because of that, nothing will be happening this weekend. Next weekend may be a little too soon as well. We would keep our eyes peeled for either October 14 or October 21, though we tend to think the latter is more likely since the show may need to audition a few new cast members. Worst-case scenario, in our mind, is that we are stuck waiting until November.

Still, we are pretty darn thrilled at this point to know that there are some more episodes that will be coming, and we hope personally that the vast majority of cast members are also going to be coming back to the show. After all, given the super-abrupt ending of the series this past spring, nobody has really had an opportunity to actually have a proper send-off. We want these people to have a golden opportunity to shine!

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Saturday Night Live now, including a few more updates about the season

When do you think we could be seeing Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







