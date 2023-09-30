Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto preview, week 9

With the week 9 Power of Veto competition now underway within the Big Brother 25 house, why not set the stage a little bit further here?

First and foremost, we should begin by sharing what we actually know at the moment! For starters, Head of Household Cameron has Mecole and Felicia on the block, and in particular, Felicia knows that she needs to win this. Cameron doesn’t want her in jury, largely because he seems to think that she would not vote in his favor. She’s going to pull out all the stops if she ends up staying up there, so it is something to watch out for. (Felicia and Cameron already had an argument earlier this morning.)

Earlier today, Veto players were chosen — Mecole picked Blue with houseguest’s choice, and Matt and America are also going to be taking part. This is one of those instances where it really doesn’t benefit Matt or America at all to win this, and we’re not all that sure that they will try. Blue is a potential replacement nominee, so she should try to make something happen. If she does win and pulls someone down, it could put Cameron in a tough spot where he has to make a choice he did not want to. Cory is technically #4 on his pecking order behind Blue and the nominees, but would he put him up at this point?

As for what the competition will be today, the only thing that is confirmed is that it is exorcism-themed as some sort of movie tie-in. We wouldn’t be shocked if it is one where the houseguests are literally in the dark, and that would go along with the Scaryverse, as well. That may level the playing field if the challenge is more about patience, skill, or memorization more so than physical strength.

