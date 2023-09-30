Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Replacement nominee talk

Now that we are hours away from the nomination ceremony on Big Brother 25 tonight, why not have a talk about replacement nominees?

After all, if there is one thing that we can say at the moment about the state of the game, it’s that there is potential things could get messy depending on what happens with Felicia on the block the next couple of hours. She is currently on the block with Mecole and she’s the target, but what happens if she wins? There is definitely a lot to wonder about there…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

What we can tell you right now is that in the event Mecole wins and takes herself off the block, Blue most likely becomes the replacement nominee. That is courtesy of Head of Household Cameron himself. He has not specified a specific person if Felicia wins Veto, but it is fair to speculate that it could be Blue again. If not, this could be the time that he takes a shot at Cory.

What will Felicia do?

This is going to be an interesting part of the game the next few days, given that this is the first time she’s been on the block and knows that she’s the target without a doubt. We know that she has played hard at times throughout the season, and we tend to think that’s going to happen here. If someone wins Veto be prepared for her to throw Cirie under the bus as much as she can, or maybe continue a narrative that Cameron can get Cory out before jury. (The reasons why she suggested that, pertaining to America, were not things that Cameron was fond of hearing.) Felicia can be messy and honestly, if she does push really hard she will probably just paint an even bigger target on herself.

The unfortunate truth right now is that she may not have a lot of options here other than 1) win the Veto or 2) find someone to play for her who values her enough to save her.

Related – Get more news on Big Brother 25, including some nomination ceremony results

Do you think Cameron needs to come up with a better replacement nominee on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







