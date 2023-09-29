Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Latest nominations (day 59)

The latest nomination ceremony has concluded in the Big Brother 25 house — so did everything go 100% according to plan?

Entering the ceremony, one of the things that we knew was that Cameron was targeting Felicia and Mecole as nominees. He claimed that this was not going to be a repeat of his previous HoH reign, where he blindsided everyone and put Izzy and Felicia on the block. Felicia understood why the move happened, and she realized it to be an opportunity for her to fight for her life. Mecole was understandably frustrated, even if for now, it does not appear as though she is the target. She has done a good job, though, going almost 60 days without being put on the block.

Now that the ceremony is over, Cameron’s nominees of Felicia and Mecole are locked into place. He claims that he’s not one to do a backdoor and with that, we gotta assume that there is no other clear target. Based on the pecking order he lined out previously to Matt and Jag, more than likely he will select Blue as a replacement nominee if he has to.

Who will be evicted?

In the current configuration, it is more than likely going to be Felicia, but we know that America would rather see Mecole leave at this particular moment. Felicia is someone who could go after Cirie and, beyond that, she won’t have many other tight allies if Mecole were to leave the game. We expect her to campaign hard and also try for the Veto. At this point, shouldn’t everyone? Given how much Matt may try to push for a Cory backdoor, he should really consider fighting hard if he is chosen.

Do you agree or disagree with Cameron’s choices for nominees within the Big Brother 25 house today?

