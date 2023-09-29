Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: More nomination plans, talks

Is it weird to anyone else that Hisam is still a main character in Big Brother 25 so many weeks after his initial eviction? We tend to think so! After all, that is looking like the biggest mistake of the season so far. Cameron stayed, and someone loyal to Cirie and Felicia left because he got HoH-itis and was too bossy and condescending.

Yet, you gotta admit that this game would be hugely different if Hisam was still there. However, Cameron is now HoH for the third time this season and with that, his plan is to get Felicia on the block. Remember, he was forced to sit up on the block versus Hisam and that was when more scuttlebutt about his game started to course through the house.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Cameron has already confirmed to Felicia that he is nominating her, but declined to say who she will be up against. He told her that he feels like she has a ton of influence in the game and while she countered and said that Cirie has more, it doesn’t seem like Cirie is his target for a while. Mecole and Felicia are the likely nominees, and this is the worst-case scenario for the two of them since they have a final-two deal. Cam wants Felicia to go, but America is already thinking of ways to get rid of Mecole instead.

Other odds and ends

Apparently, Blue wants to get Cory, America, and Cam out before too long — she wants to go far with Matt, Jag, and Cirie. Matt and Jag are in a way the strongest duo in the game at this point. Just think about it like this — they are good at competitions, and there are also a number of people including Cameron, Cory, America, Blue, and Bowie Jane who do not want to target them. If it is Matt and Jag at the end, it’s hard to argue against Matt winning based on both his likability and his story.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Big Brother 25 right away, including the initial HoH update!

Do you think that Cameron is making the right or wrong move on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







