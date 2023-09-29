Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, day 58?

Following the end of the zombie competition in Big Brother 25, there was one key question worth asking: Who won HoH? We knew that we’d be seeing a reasonable amount of competition here, given the fact that everyone had nothing to do but sit around most of the past week. Why not try to be competitive now?

Of course, the irony here is that entering this HoH, we knew a lot of people didn’t want to win. We assume that some of that is due to the title being reasonably cursed this season — the bulk of previous people in power are either gone or spent the past week as a zombie. We don’t actually think, though, it’s because they were Head of Household. You just have to know how to handle the responsibilities that come with it, and there have been a lot of people who did way too much or let the power go to their head. (It completely tanked Hisam’s game, and Reilly never had a chance thanks to getting it right away.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Before the comp, we had heard both Cory / America and Matt / Jag express some concern over winning it — but they’d still try, right?

Who actually won?

Rest assured, we’re going to have more info over the course of the night, so be sure to refresh the page!

Related – Get more thoughts on the zombie competition today in Big Brother 25

Who did you want to see win Head of Household tonight on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







