Big Brother 25: Did Cameron or Jared return to the game?

Entering tonight’s Big Brother 25 live episode, there was only one question: Was Cameron or Jared gone for good? Both of them came back as zombies last week and since that time, we have felt like a zombie watching the live feeds.

Sure, there have been uneventful stretches in Big Brother seasons past, but this was different in that the production really dictated this. There were no competitions or even diversions to keep the players engaged; instead, there was a lot of rehashing past events and just waiting to get here. Cameron won the right to compete in the solo challenge tonight, and he indicated that he would not be passing off the chance to Jared.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

If you need a reminder of how this week is working, here it is — if Cameron wins the competition tonight, he returns and Jared leaves. If he does not complete it in enough time, he leaves and Jared returns. Hilariously, if Jared returns it would mark the third time this season he’s “won” a competition without actually winning it himself. (He won HoH on a missed question once, and won a Veto that Matt decided not to take. The endurance was all him.)

So what happened tonight?

Be sure to refresh the article for more updates over the course of the night!

Who did you want to see return to the game tonight on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







