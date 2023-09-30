Unforgotten season 5 episode 5 promo: Truth and lies…

Are you ready to check out Unforgotten season 5 episode 5 on PBS this weekend? We hope so, as there is so much drama right around the corner.

So what is at the forefront of the upcoming story this time around? Well, it appears that the forefront of just about everything could be something both simple and yet, pretty darn essential at the same exact time: Understanding who is telling the truth and who is not. Bank statements and testimony may lure Sunny and Jess down a certain path … but is this really the right one? That’s a question that you are meant to wonder for at least a reasonably long period of time here.

One of the things that does make where we are in the series right now so important is the state of things for the two main characters. Suffice it to say, things were pretty rocky when it comes to Sunny and Jess’ working dynamic a little bit earlier on this season. However, we also cannot say that we are altogether surprised by this when you really take a moment and think about it. These are two people who are still trying to figure out how they mesh out in the field, and this is not an altogether easy thing to figure out when you are working on cases this intense and with this high of stakes.

Given that there are only two episodes left this season, we do anticipate a lot of progress here — but also probably a few more intense moments along the way. Judging from the promo that we’ve seen already for this new episode (watch here), it does seem as though regret could be one of the central themes here for what lies ahead.

Our advice? Just have some tissues on hand, just in case.

