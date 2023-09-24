Unforgotten season 5 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Unforgotten season 5 episode 5 on PBS next week, there are a few things worth noting.

With that, what should we see first and foremost? Well, the most logical thing to note is that we are inching very close to the finale! There are only six installments here, so whatever happens here is going to inevitably bleed into the final episode.

Of course, it is also worth noting at this point that there has already been a season 6 confirmed by British broadcaster ITV, and we tend to think it’s likely that the series will also be coming back stateside. With that in mind, you don’t have to worry about the long-term future; instead, just worry about what’s coming for Sunny and Jess in seven days.

To get a few (tiny) teases for what’s coming here, we suggest that you check out the full Unforgotten season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

Sunny and Jess attempt a reset as they follow the clues in the case.

So why do they need a reset?

Well, there are a couple of clear reasons for it. First and foremost, this could help them to get a little bit more clarity on what’s coming up next. Beyond just that, it’s obviously worth noting here that the two have not always been on the same page when it comes to the job. The more that they can repair that, the better they are actually going to be at doing their jobs.

Through the next couple of episodes, of course we expect a lot of drama — what would this show be without that? Yet, we also do expect a little bit more of an improvement in the Sunny / Jess dynamic. By the time we get to the sixth season, we tend to think that they should be more accustomed to doing the job together.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Unforgotten

What do you most want to see moving into Unforgotten season 5 episode 5 on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







