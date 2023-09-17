Unforgotten season 5 episode 4: Personal lives come into play

Next week on Unforgotten season 5 episode 4, we are going to see yet another emotional episode for both Sunny and Jess. Are they going to be on the same page here?

Well, first and foremost, we hope that they are more than they’ve been over the course of the year here. We know that their relationship has been rocky so far, but there are some reasons for that. After all, remember for a moment here that the two are just starting to work together, and we think that Sunny is in particular still grieving Cassie. Even if he doesn’t admit to it fully, this is just one of those things that takes a good bit of time to get through.

Want to get a slightly better sense of what’s ahead here? Then be sure to check out the full Unforgotten season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

Sunny and Jess’ personal lives go from bad to worse while they struggle to keep focused. Meanwhile, the suspect list grows, and a mother and son are put under the microscope.

The fact that Sunny and Jess are struggling so much away from work is only going to make what they are doing at work all the more difficult — we don’t know how else to say it. Add to this the fact that the suspect list is getting longer, and we do think that we’re going to see a lot of frustration starting to boil over here.

Just in case you needed a reminder here…

Unforgotten is not a show with a particularly long season — as a matter of fact, we are already at the halfway point for it! What we are trying to say here is rather simple: Be prepared to see stories escalate, and for there to be a few more heart-stopping moments before the credits roll. That’s just the sort of show this is.

