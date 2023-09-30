The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4: Any romance?

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 actually going to introduce some more romance for the title character? Or, is that ever going to be the case over the entirety of the season?

We bring it up here mostly because of how complicated the question really is for longtime fans of the franchise. The idea of Daryl getting more romantic partners has long been discussed, mostly because of the chemistry he’s had with certain characters (mainly Carol) over the years. Eventually Daryl did have a romantic connection on the original show with Leah, but that turned south in a wide array of different forms.

Now is there some chemistry between Daryl and Isabelle? We would argue so, but one of the things that the writers of this franchise have been great at over the years is never forcing the issue with Norman Reedus’ character. This is not someone who can open up easily, and that leads to many of his better relationships being platonic in nature. He and Isabelle do have more in common than either one of them would probably care to admit at first glance, and we do think something beautiful can happen with the two of them … but it doesn’t have to be romance. Things never have to be pigeon-holed in such a way.

No matter where things go with these two characters for the rest of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, you better believe that we’re excited to see it explored! There is just so much room to explore the dynamic between the two and we can’t wait to see where it leads as they search for Laurent now and traverse through France.

What do you most want to see entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4?

Do you think there is any romantic future for Daryl and Isabelle at all? Share right now in the comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

