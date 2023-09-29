The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4: Eiffel Tower…

This weekend The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 is coming to AMC — do you want to know who the real star of it is? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it could be none other than the Eiffel Tower itself.

Now, it may be easy to draw that assumption given that the title for this hour is “La Dame de Fer” and that is a direct reference to the iconic Parisian landmark. Beyond this, though, we can tell you that it will also be a central setting for some of the most pivotal moments of the installment.

If you have seen the preview for episode 4 as of yet, it appears as though the Tower is a setting for some sort of showdown between Daryl Dixon, some walkers, and potentially even Genet, who has been established as both a power-player in Paris and someone who was aboard the boat that Norman Reedus’ character escaped on at the start of this season. Genet is going to hear a little bit more about Laurent during this episode, and we already know that Isabelle’s nephew is out in the world after taking off. Basically, there are a ton of different things at play at the moment, and it feels fair to say the story could veer off in a lot of different directions as a result. Could Genet kidnap Laurent? You can’t rule that out.

No matter what direction The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon goes this weekend, we could be seeing one of the coolest fight scenes around the Eiffel Tower we’ve seen. Get set for that, and also a whole lot more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

