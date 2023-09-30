Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale: Oliver’s decision

We obviously know that there’s a ton of big stuff coming on Only Murders in the Building season 3 in a few days. After all, it is the finale!

There’s no denying that other than figuring out who killed Ben Glenroy, there has been one other question at the heart of this season: Whether or not Death Rattle Dazzle will be a success. We know that the original version of Oliver’s play was due to be a failure because of Maxine’s review, which may be the reason why Donna tried to poison Ben in the first place. We still have to figure out if the story “told” to us on this past episode is accurate and beyond just that, where the rest of the story is going to go from here.

Beyond just all of this, though, there is also one other thing that we’re left to wonder about for the time being: Whether or not Oliver will actually continue this musical long-term. We know he has put a lot into this, but he’s also compromised much of his health! This is someone who just had another heart attack and in the end, he’s equally talented at podcasting and he has such close bonds with both Steve Martin and Martin Short. With this, we wouldn’t be all that shocked in the event that he either passes off the production to someone else (KT?) or we end up seeing him take a far smaller role. Charles could eventually drop out, as well, given that he doesn’t seem that eager to do it in the first place.

After all, we do think that Only Murders in the Building is going to end season 3 by setting up season 4 and by virtue of that, we’ll likely see the introduction of another case with an additional killer. The question we have to wonder with that is rather simple: Who would the victim be? Odds are, it’s not someone else within the play.

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale?

Do you think Oliver will continue to be a part of this play long-term? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

