Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 9 Veto players (day 60)

We have made it to day 60 within the Big Brother 25 house, and there is quite a bit to anticipate today. Take, for starters, the Power of Veto Competition! That will be kicking off in a matter of hours and already, we know that the nominees are up against the wall.

If you have not heard any of the news as of yet, here is a quick catch-up on the past 36 hours. Cameron won Head of Household (again) late Thursday, and yesterday chose to nominate Mecole and Felicia for eviction. His target is 100% Felicia and beyond that, she probably goes if things stay the same. She did win an HoH earlier this season and with that, anything could be possible over the course of the day.

So who is joining these three in the Veto Competition? Think Matt, Blue, and America. Now, we know that Blue probably needed to be picked to secure her own safety, but really Matt doesn’t need to win this at all. It would be nice to see America win her first competition of the season, but the truth here is that she doesn’t need to. She’s in a really good spot right now and the last thing that she needs to do is put herself in a place where her game ends up getting a little bit more exposed.

For those who missed the news earlier in the week, the Veto seems to be exorcism-themed as some sort of movie product placement. Hey, it also works for the Scaryverse, which was the supposed theme for last week’s incredibly-lame Scary Week where almost nothing happened in the game.

Since the backyard has been open, it is fair to say the Veto is taking place outside of the house today.

