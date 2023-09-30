When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10: Another shock end?

As we get ourselves prepared for When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10, should you expect your jaw on the floor again?

Here is a funny thing about the Hallmark Channel hit. Despite so much of the series being about warm vibes and positive feelings, they do have a tendency to put a lot of characters in some intense and very-dramatic situations. We have seen this happen in a number of different ways already, so why would we start to think that it is going to stop anytime soon?

At the end of episode 9, the writers gave us easily the most shocking ending this season, as we saw Elizabeth confronted with the notion that she could have feelings for Nathan. Yet, we still don’t think that this is necessarily the case. The two are close friends and tied to the idea of him being in danger, of course, was what happened to Jack. Henry’s confrontation-of-sorts may very well be a misread; yet, we do think it has to at least be addressed in the early going of episode 10.

Personally, we’d be surprised if this particular story for Nathan ends up again being at the forefront of the end of episode 10, but do we still think there’s going to be a surprising end? Most likely. We could see it mostly being tied to what is going on with the Governor as Hope Valley faces some serious danger when it comes to water supply.

Our bold prediction

Don’t be surprised if at least one or two characters need to either make a big sacrifice or throw a Hail Mary in an attempt to get things turned around. There is still time for a happy ending to this story, but there are twelve episodes this season! The writers aren’t going to give you all the good stuff right away.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

