The Challenge USA season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Any alliances?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Challenge USA season 2 episode 12 on CBS next week, are there any real, cohesive alliances left in the game? Also, should there be? We don’t think this is a crazy question to think about at this point, given that we are so close to the final and a chance at that grand prize.

With that in mind, we do think the #1 strategy here has to be to do whatever you deem necessary in order to ensure that you can beat whoever is left. That may mean targeting people who at times have been a close friend, and we know that this is not always easy. However, sometimes you have to do what is difficult to win, even if that means taking out someone who you knew well before the start of the season. There are just so many power players left at this point! There’s a strong women’s alliance still, plus some notable Challengers from the MTV show left. A lot could still happen.

If you do want to get a few more details now on what’s ahead, check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Revenge Amongst the Ruins” – Tables are turned and alliances scramble to navigate a new power dynamic after an intense challenge in the Croatian ruins, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Oct. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. TJ Lavin is the host.

At this point, the people who are clearly in the most danger are Chris for the guys and Cassidy for the women. They have figured out a way to withstand being in danger before, so can they figure out a way to do that again? That will be the real test, since you never know when a hard challenge is coming up next.

Related – Be sure to get some more The Challenge USA discussions next

What do you most want to see moving into The Challenge USA season 2 episode 12?

Who are you rooting for at this point to win? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







