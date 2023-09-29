The Challenge USA season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Michele fallout

Do you want to learn a little bit more entering The Challenge USA season 2 episode 12 when it comes to CBS next week? Well, there is a good bit to be excited about here! What’s at the center of it? think along the lines of Michele finding herself in a tough position … but can she find a way out of it?

First and foremost, we should say that we zero issue at all with what she did as a competitor in the competition. Remember that her goal is to do whatever she can in order to stay alive and win the final, and if she thinks that keeping Cassidy is a good way to do it, so be it. The problem she does run into now is simply a matter of having a bigger target on herself, which she will have to work in order to mitigate somehow. That probably won’t be easy, but it is something that she’s pretty good at dating back to when she won Survivor many years ago.

As for what else you can see, the biggest question we’ve really got is tied to Chris: Can anyone beat him? This is someone who knows how to handle pressure and we’ve seen that time and time again, especially when it comes to defeating Devens in that Survivor: Edge of Extinction fire-making challenge that ended up garnering him a whopping million-dollar prize. Not only is he strong, but he’s smart and veterans like Bananas have a good reason to be worried at this point. Everyone is so close to the final and we absolutely know that he won’t give up during that under any circumstance in the world.

In general, though, we do like that the remaining field is pretty unpredictable! How can you be confident in any one person winning over the rest of the pack?

